Walmart and Sam's Club to offer COVID-19 vaccinations across Tennessee; here's where to go

You can make an appointment now to get a vaccine at store locations across East Tennessee for this Friday.

Walmart will begin offering vaccinations at locations across Tennessee on Friday.

That includes several locations in East Tennessee, including ones in Sevierville, Knoxville, Oneida, Murfreesboro and more.

Vaccinations will be available at both Walmart and Sam's Club stores for those who are eligible.

You may check your eligibility for a vaccination in Tennessee using this tool.

Check out the full list of locations below:

The company says 90% of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart.

“Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said.