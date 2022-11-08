What new moms need to know about breastfeeding

ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley talked with a lactation consultant at St. Francis Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The birth of a baby can be overwhelming for new moms, and one of their concerns often has to do with breastfeeding.

“My suggestion to all moms is, at least give it a try,” said Elise Daniel, a Lactation Consultant with St. Francis Hospital. “There’s a lot of information out there now about breast-feeding and the benefits of breastfeeding and the benefits of exclusively breast-feeding for both mom and baby.”

Daniel said there are a lot of myths about breastfeeding that are incorrect, such as women think they are not producing enough milk, or think it is supposed to be easy. In reality, there is a learning curve for both mom and baby.

“Here recently with the formula shortage that we had going on, moms really were concerned because they were not even sure if when they got out of the hospital they would be able to access formula,” she said. “So, there has been more of an interest in at least attempting to breastfeed. Because, one, it’s readily available and you know what’s going in your body more than you know all the ingredients that’s in formula.”

Daniel said breastmilk is the perfect food for babies. For NICU babies, they consider it like medicine.

“Research has shown that breast milk actually adapts to what’s going on with the baby. So, for example, if the baby has an illness or the mom has an illness, breast milk actually changes to produce antibodies that are specific to that illness. So that’s why we say that breastmilk is almost like medicine.”

There are resources available to help new moms.

“You know, one of the concerns with moms is, well, I can’t breastfeed because I’m going back to work. And a lot of moms don’t know most insurances cover you for a free breast pump. And Tennessee laws protect your right to pump while at work.”

The Tennessee breastfeeding hotline is available at 855-4BF-MOMS or 855-423-6667. Shelbycountybreastfeeding.org has information on laws, apps, list of lactation consultants, and breastfeeding support groups.