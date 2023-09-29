What you need to know about Afib, or Atrial Fibrillation

While it's not a fatal disease itself, there's still a need for good technology surrounding it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Atrial fibrillation, also known as Afib, impacts 2.7 to 6.1 million people in the U.S. at any given time.

Memphis area doctors are working to bring more awareness to the condition.

Afib is when the upper chambers of the heart are out of beat with the lower chambers.

“Afib is an irregular rhythm of the heart mostly involved in the upper chambers called atrium of the heart,” said Dr. Pranab Das, a cardiologist at Saint Francis Hospital. “It causes a lot of symptoms. Like they can have shortness of breath. They can have chest pain. They can have palpitation, dizziness, fatigue.”

Don Wildy learned about Afib when he was diagnosed.

“March 1, 2022, I went to Saint Francis with COVID, breathing very deeply and hard and strained, unable to breathe,” he said. “They told me that I was not testing positive for COVID. I was in Afib.”

Wildy was 64 in 2022 and in the hospital for 10 days getting treated for his AFib.

Dr. Das said AFib is the most common heart arrhythmia that brings people to the hospital or the doctor’s office.

While it's not a fatal disease itself, there's still a need for good technology surrounding it.

“They also can lead people to have other complications as bad as congestive heart failure,” said Dr. Das. “They can have stroke in different severity and also that can lead to death.”

You can live a normal life with A-Fib if you get treated for it.

“The only thing that is different is that I take more medications than I ever have before. But I feel perfect. I mean I do,” said Wildy. “I feel like I’ve been to Service Master and it never happened.”

Dr. Das said people who are the most likely to develop Afib are older, or who do not have good control of their blood pressure or diabetes, or people with COPD or any kind of lung problems, blood clotting problems, or sleep apnea.