'What we know what will stop COVID is people wearing masks' | COVID-19 panel includes former top vaccine official

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, formerly with the Tennessee Department of Health, stressed the importance of mask-wearing as the Delta variant is spreading rapidly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee state representatives, a Shelby County commissioner, and medical leaders, including Tennessee's former top vaccine official doctor Michelle Fiscus, stressed the importance of mask-wearing as the Delta variant is rapidly spreading throughout our communities.

Dr. Fiscus, who was fired from the Tennessee Department of Health about three weeks ago, is still doing her part to make sure people are vaccinated. She attended a COVID-19 panel discussion that took place in Memphis Saturday at the Rec Room.

"This is a vaccine-preventable disease. There is no reason for any other Tennessean to die from COVID-19 when we had this vaccine available," Dr. Fiscus said.

But she isn't alone in the fight. State representative London Lamar, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, and Dr. Jason Martin, a critical care specialist in Nashville, also took part in the panel.

"Real talk is, we are going to have to combat this in heavier ways than we did before," Sawyer said.

Rep. London Lamar said wearing masks and getting the vaccine isn't a political debate, but a public health issue.

"We have to make decisions that are not only just best for us but best for the community. Masking up and getting this vaccine is the best way we are going to get through this COVID pandemic," Lama said.

Dr. Martin also added that people who believe they are immune to the virus are the ones filling up the ICUs.

"The group of folks that we are seeing come through the ICU right now is a much younger group," Martin said. "They are in their 30s, 40s, and even in their 20s. So, these folks have been that COVID is a disease for old people and that's not true."

Fiscus said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his administration did not do a good job ensuring the public about how safe and effective the COVID-19 vaccine is. She said with people not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks, the Delta variant will continue to take more lives.

"It's very frustrating to have someone who has no background in medicine preach to you as someone who has spent their life in medicine about what they think will stop COVID. What we know what will stop COVID is people wearing masks," Fiscus said.

"You can be hesitant about the vaccine, but just put a mask on until you make your decision," Sawyer said.