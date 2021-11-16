White House joins Memphis leaders to discuss mental health concerns amid COVID-19

Mayor Jim Strickland was joined by White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 equity Dr. Cameron Webb, non-profits, and private businesses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis joined with the White House Tuesday morning to hold a mental health roundtable discussion.

The conversation focused on how mental health concerns have grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed how mental health has impacted schools and crime in the city.

"The reason why we were talking about that nexus between community violence and mental health is in conversation with the Mayor and his team, and they really did shed some light into that being a particular area where there's been a lot of challenges that has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Dr. Webb.

“It's just been a stressful year-and-a-half and we all feel it, and those who have mental illness have felt it even worse,” said Strickland.