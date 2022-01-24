Whitehaven drive-thru vaccine site reopens Friday

The drive-thru vaccine site at Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven is set to reopen this Friday, Jan. 28.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) will resume offering first, second and third doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center at 1234 Finley Drive, Friday, Jan. 28.

The vaccine site will open two days a week, Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served, drive-thru basis.

Anyone age 12 and over is eligible to receive first, second and booster doses of Pfizer vaccine. Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation such as a birth certificate proving the child’s age.

Anyone 12 and older who received the first two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago is now eligible to receive a booster dose and may receive it at the SWTCC site. A CDC vaccination card or vaccination record is required for second or booster doses.

“Shelby County Health Department is pleased to return to the SWTCC site to once again make COVID-19 vaccinations available on a drive-thru basis,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Director. “The Health Department’s partnership with SWTCC has been very beneficial for the Whitehaven community. We thank them for their continued assistance in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.”