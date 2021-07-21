Wildfires in western U.S. and Canada could affect those with health conditions in the Mid-South

The department issued a special air quality statement warning those with lung and breathing conditions to be careful.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said Wednesday the wildfires in the western United States and Canada could affect some people in the Mid-South.

The department issued a special air quality statement warning those with lung and breathing conditions like asthma and COPD, heart conditions, and the elderly to be careful and avoid prolonged exertion.

The department said smoke from the wildfires is migrating across the U.S. and into the Mid-South and air monitors show increased particle pollution. They are expected to remain in the moderate range, but could increase overnight.