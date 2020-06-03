Yoga and skating and running, oh my!

Grahamwood Elementary School teacher is creating healthy outlets for students

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's important for children to have access to programs that keep them healthy.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is honoring a local school's effort in doing just that. Thursday Mayor Harris visited Grahamwood Elementary School to highlight the work of physical education coach Andy Martin. Martin has gone above and beyond in creating programs that keep students moving. He's created a run club, yoga club, and skating club to help lower students' risk of getting childhood diabetes.

"It kind of sums up a lot of the work I've been doing here in this school, in this community in the past 7 years. I've been fortunate to be at Grahamwood all 7 years, after graduating from the University of Memphis. Just to receive it is a huge honor, and I never take any recognition for granted,” Martin said.