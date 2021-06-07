Yoga on the River continues in downtown Memphis

It’s free! Just bring your own water and mat or towel.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can’t spell ‘downtown Memphis’ without yoga. Actually, you can, but downtown Memphis is more chill --if not more limber and relaxed-- with yoga.

Thanks to the Downtown Memphis Commission, you have a golden opportunity to get your yoga on with a beautiful downtown view. The DMC offers Yoga on the River with Yoga Kickback every Tuesday at 5:30pm during the spring, summer, and fall at River Garden at 51 Riverside Drive.

To make it even more enticing, the events are free. Bring your mat or towel and water. Also, if weather conditions don’t allow for it, you can tune in on Instagram Live via @downtownmemphis.

Participants are asked to complete this waiver for in-person.

