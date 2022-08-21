'A Better Life for Their Children' exhibit opens at National Civil Rights Museum

"Rosenwald schools" were built for Black children across the country during the segregation era, and now a new exhibit chronicles the education of rights leaders.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Rosenwald schools" are the subject of a new educational exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum.

These schools were built for Black children across the country during the segregation era, and now a new exhibit paints the picture of the educational system that those who would become prominent civil rights leaders experienced firsthand.

From the 1910s until the 1930s, African American students underwent transformational change because of a partnership between Black educator Booker T. Washington and Jewish business leader Julius Rosenwald.

At one time, there were more than 4,000 Rosenwald Schools across the county. Some of these were located in a few in Shelby County. All in all, around 500 still stand today.

Dr. Noelle Trent of the National Civil Rights Museum said that it's important to preserve these remaining buildings.

"They are part of the American landscape," Trent said. "They help us understand the nature of education, not just from a curriculum and pedagogical perspective, but what did these schools look like? What did the communities support? They're tremendously important in that aspect, and they deserve to be preserved."

The photographer of the exhibit, Andrew Feiler, is described as a "fifth-generation Georgian" who has been "shaped by the rich complexities of the American South."

In addition to being featured in other galleries of the National Civil Rights Museum, Feiler has been featured in the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro, NC and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, GA. Articles in The Wall Street Journal, Architect Preservation and NPR have also covered Feiler's work.