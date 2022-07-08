'Artisan to Artists' sheds light on history of African American blacksmiths

Dr. Earnestine Jenkins, an art history professor at the U of M, curated all of the art in a new exhibit at the Metal Museum.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Documenting human history is the goal of a new exhibit at the Metal Museum. "Artisans to Artists" shares the history of African American blacksmiths here in Memphis specifically.

Dr. Earnestine Jenkins, an art history professor at the U of M, curated all of the art in the new exhibit at the Metal Museum. Jenkins used local documents and archives to shed light on this topic.

"Most museums are dealing with issues of equity and diversity, especially after the Black Lives Matter movement and a lot of questions that it raised about the arts and systemic racism in the arts," Jenkins said. "We're very much interested in documenting these hidden histories."