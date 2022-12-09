'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s

In 1844, Jefferson Evans was born into slavery. The first pastor of Union Hill eventually won an election to become the Sheriff of DeSoto County.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

"His legacy connects this cemetery and this church and this community to reconstruction history and that is significant," sociologist Clarence Christian said. "We know he had children and grandchildren."

"History shows there was an election," curator of the DeSoto County Museum Robert Long said.

Keith Hawkins is the great grandson of Jefferson Evans.

"In the 1800s, an African-American being elected as sheriff was something unheard of," Hawkins said.

Evans became a pastor in 1890.

"He had an excellent reputation at that time as a man of God—a man of fairness," Long said.

Long said that Evans is buried within the Smith family plot in a plot that is marked with distinction.

"This is something I definitely don't take lightly because this doesn't happen every day," Hawkins said.

Robert Long also said that Evans descended from a family in Virginia.

"He was the carriage driver for the plantation since the time he was a young man," Long said. "He was very well educated. He was well respected. He was well trusted. "

Clarence Christian looks forward to celebrating and honoring DeSoto's historic Sheriff.