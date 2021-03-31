Groundbreaking documentary released during Women’s History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Twenty Pearls. That’s the name of a new documentary about Black women who have paved the way for others throughout history. It was executive produced by Memphis native and International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Dr. Glenda Glover.
While it tells the journey of the first Black female Greek organization, it transcends Greek life. Dr. Glover says it’s American history. She spoke with Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin about why and explains the groundbreaking documentary.