A look at the history of Christian Brothers University and their mission since 1871

From 1871 to 2023, Christian Brothers has had a long-standing tradition in working to "change the face of society" by reducing poverty with education.

Example video title will go here for this video

A long-standing institution in Memphis has sought to reduce poverty with the tradition of education since 1871. The "brothers" of Christian Brothers University have a story to tell in this pursuit, even in modern times.

According to data from another school in the area, the University of Memphis' 2022 poverty fact sheet reveals that the Bluff City has a poverty rate of roughly 22.6 percent.

That's higher than the average rates in Shelby county, the State of Tennessee and the U.S. in general.

Christian Brothers University (CBU) Brother Patrick Conway said in order to break the cycle of poverty, "education has to play a significant role."

"We live in community," Conway said. "We're like a family."

A family that prays together, lives together and serves together as Brother Thomas Sullivan also emphasizes.

"It's not just the knowledge of teaching, but it's the relationship that I think is important too," Sullivan said.

These are the brothers on a mission that is simple yet mighty, following an approach started by St. John Baptist de La Salle more than three-centuries ago.

"He was asked to start a school for poor boys," Conway said. "At the time, in France, there were 19 million citizens. Three quarters of them, if not more, were very very poor. The poor were kept poor because they couldn't afford a teacher."

So, De La Salle started the institute of the brothers of Christian schools — a Roman Catholic teaching across the world.

In 1871, the Brothers, as they're known, founded Christian Brothers University and High School.

"When we first came here in 1871, it was about six or seven blocks from the river," Conway said. "Why there? The immigrants getting off the boats. The brothers were called by the bishop at the time to see if they would start a school and help the immigrants become acclimated to this new country."

A tradition of teaching, fighting food scarcity and homelessness — passed down generations…

"If you can believe it, I'm the youngest at 70," Conway said. "Being called 'Brother' is not just a title for me. I want to be a brother to the people I work with and serve."

Going back to the '60s, Christian Brothers started seeing a real change.

"Imagine all these very very poor people and children who are vulnerable and living on the margins," Conway said. "All of a sudden become educated and they start to change the face of society."

Brother Terance McLaughlin, who is now 100, is the oldest CBU Brother. It was McLaughlin who helped to first integrate the school

"During his first year as president, he received a letter from a young man," Conway said. "His name was Jesse turner. Jesse is African American, and he requested admission to the high school. Brother Terrance didn't think twice about it. It was one of the first schools, high schools, in the Mid-South to integrate."

A legacy brothers like Thomas Sullivan hope to carry on.

"Everyone has different needs," Brother Sullivan said. "I think they're greater today, especially their mental health needs and what COVID has done. Poverty is great today, and I think we can make a difference in people's lives."

A difference already embodied.

"Today, on this campus, if you walk around, you'll see it's very very diverse; economically, religiously [and] racially," Conway said. "It's a blend of diverse backgrounds, and what we find is that we're all the same."