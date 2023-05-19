Memphis 13 honored with new murals at Rozelle Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four of the Memphis 13 were honored in a ceremony as new murals were unveiled recognizing their achievement.
In 1961, 13 first graders enrolled into predominantly white schools, challenging the status quo in four Memphis public schools. The schools were Bruce, Gordon, Rozelle, and Springdale Elementary.
Students, faculty and representatives celebrated the group with artwork in Rozelle Elementary's halls.
"For the Rozelle four, we have been commissioned to create two murals. One dedicated to their work and the passion that they had to go through during this time. And the other mural to celebrate the honor of what Rozelle really is about which is about creative and performing arts,” said Taurus Hines, Principal of Rozelle Elementary School.
The students performed a play, sang, danced, and added the Rozelle 4 to their Superstar team.