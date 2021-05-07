Memphis apartment complex added to the National Register of Historic Places

“This designation recognizes the significance of properties that highlight Tennessee’s important history and the value of their presence in Tennessee’s landscape.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has packed a lot of history in its 200+ years. Now, yet another feather has been added in The Bluff City’s historic cap.

The Overton Park Court Apartments, now known as Park Lane Apartments, have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The apartments, which are across from Overton Park at Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street, were one of several sites in Tennessee that were added in July.

“This designation recognizes the significance of properties that highlight Tennessee’s important history and the value of their presence in Tennessee’s landscape,” said State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director Patrick McIntyre.

Here’s what the Tennessee Historical Commission said about the apartments:

“Located in Midtown Memphis, the 1924 Overton Park Court Apartments consist of two two-story with raised basement apartment buildings set in a u-shape. The layout of the buildings provides a large grassy courtyard for residents. The brick veneer buildings feature multi-light windows, eave brackets and belt courses on the exterior. An interesting feature of each building is the tall curved central parapet, reflective of Renaissance Revival or Mission Revival styles. Architect William Lester designed the apartments, as well as other apartment buildings in Memphis. Overton Park Court Apartments were designed to attract the middle-class who worked in the city. The complex was near the streetcar lines and close to retail businesses and restaurants.”

The other Tennessee sites recently added to the National Register of Historic Places are:

Chuck Swan Fire Lookout Tower (Sharps Chapel – Union County)

Twinton Fire Lookout Tower (Crawford – Overton County)

Big Hill Fire Lookout Tower (Sequatchie – Marion County)

Fire Lookout Towers

Price-Evans Foundry (Chattanooga – Hamilton County)

Beck Knob Cemetery (Chattanooga – Hamilton County)