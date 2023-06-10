Dig through history with the Memphis Libraries' A. Schwab Digital Scavenger Hunt

To celebrate the new collection to their digital database, they're holding an online scavenger hunt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Public Library system is archiving over a century of history in the basement of the city's oldest living business.

The library is going through decades worth of documents, letters, and antiques at A. Schwab's on Beale Street. To celebrate the new collection to their digital database, they're holding an online scavenger hunt.

Anyone can explore the collection on the library website, which tells a new side of Memphis history.

"It's a variety of things that tell the Schwab story, but also what life was like in the 1920s and 30s in Memphis - but then also, you know, more broadly,” said Jamie Corson with Memphis Public Libraries.

Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt can get free tickets to the Memphis Showboats. And for those who can't make the game, they can pick out a prize from the A. Schwab store on Beale.

Learn more about the digital scavenger hunt HERE. It ends June 10, 2023.