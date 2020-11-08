"Mississippi is a melting pot of greatness" | Mississippi is closer to finding a design for its new state flag

Voters can decide on the final design in November.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Of the thousands of designs submitted, it's now down to less than 150 that show a part of what the state of Mississippi means to its people. Some of those designs are donning the Mississippi magnolia, 20 stars to represent that Mississippi is the 20th state, a mosquito, the mighty Mississippi River, and the colors red, white, and blue.

A nine-member commission will soon need to decide which design they want to put on the November 3rd ballot for Mississippians to decide. The criteria for designers is the phrase "In God We Trust" must be included and it needs to be simple and easy for a child to draw from memory. It must also not bear the Confederate emblem like the previous flag.

Native Mississippian and graphic designer Marcus Carr submitted a design he hopes will make future generations proud to say they are from the Magnolia State.

"It did not represent the Mississippi that I wanted to grow up in," Carr said. "Definitely not the Mississippi I want my children to grow up in."

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag considered the nearly 3,000 flag submissions and narrowed their choices to 147. View their choices here: https://t.co/g7RKg3QJLw.



Learn more about the flag redesign process at https://t.co/QMSCiFG8eG. pic.twitter.com/uXcS8InF2D — MS Depart. of Archives & History (@MDAH_Official) August 10, 2020

Carr's inspiration for his design included the founding year of the state in 1817, 20 stars, and the color of the French flag as a nod to when they explored the Mississippi River. He said the state should show it's truest colors in the flag they choose.

"I hope the flag represents everyone and a flag that anybody could be proud to wave," Carr said.

He said he wants a flag that represents Mississippians from all diverse backgrounds.

"Mississippi is a melting pot of greatness," Carr said.

He hopes the rest of the country takes note of how Mississippi is progressing into a stronger state.