No husband? No problem: Clara Conway helped women achieve financial independence

The educator developed a school that broke barriers in the south during the turn of the century

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Women's History Month and every Wednesday in March we are highlighting leading ladies in American history.

“There is no greater pillar of stability than a strong, free, and educated woman,” actress and activist Angelina Jolie once said.

Education is power, but, ladies, it was only within the last two centuries that we truly had access to it.

Here in Memphis an early educator and women’s rights activist walked so we could run.

Her name is Clara Conway.

She was born in New Orleans in 1844.

Miss Conway dedicated her life to helping girls and young women gain independence.

According to Historic Memphis she founded the Conway Institute For Girls a prep school on Poplar Avenue in 1877.

The school broke barriers in the south.

She taught girls and young women all the life skills required so they could make money on their own, and not rely on a husband to secure income.

Girls learned English, music, art and even physical education.

Conway taught these fundamentals so girls could flourish “morally, mentally, and physically,” she said.

Her school eventually closed in 1893, but left behind a legacy in the city after 16 years of operation.

In fact, Sacred Heart High School once used The Clara Conway Institute building before switching its location.