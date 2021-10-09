Project to light iconic bridge moves ahead in Selma, Alabama

Organizers said a project to light the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge could be completed by next summer in Selma, Alabama.

Organizers said a project to light the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge could be completed by next summer in Selma, Alabama.

The Rev. Mike Lewis of the Selma Bridge Lights Project gave an update on the timeline this week. Lewis had proposed the idea in 2017 as a way of attracting more people to visit Selma.

About 600 protesters marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on a day in 1965 that became known as Bloody Sunday.