Remembering the Razorbacks game that honored 9/11 victims 10 years ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — War Memorial Stadium has provided plenty of touchdown winning drives and Hog calls that gave us chills over the years. However, few game day atmospheres stack up to that of September 10, 2011.

Ten years ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks hosted New Mexico one day prior to the 10th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The University of Arkansas wanted to honor the memory of those lost, so they reached out to War Memorial Stadium General Manager Charlie Staggs.

“The University of Arkansas called us and said they wanted to do the white and red in each section. Then they wanted to give out blue t-shirts to the students,” Staggs said.

Arkansas graduate Seth Williams was in the student section on that day.

“It was cool to be able to appreciate being together as Razorback fans and being together as Americans,” Williams said.

Before the Hogs passing attack took to the air in a 52-3 win, the pregame pageantry began with a look to the skies.

For Williams and the other Hog fans, it was a moment they’ll never forget.

“The build up to it was interesting and it was cool because once the C-130s flew over, everyone was chanting 'USA, USA!'” Williams said.

From the National Anthem to Grant Cook running out of the 'A,' it’s best captured in a singular image high above Little Rock.

Staggs’ first memory of the game was the American flag painted Razorback at midfield.

"Just makes cold chills when you think of it, when you see it now, especially the day of the event," Staggs said.



Williams is also grateful for the memory of the game and hopes it can serve as a reminder we’re all more united than we are divided.

"It didn’t matter if it was red, blue, white, black. It didn’t matter what the division was. We were all there," Williams said. "We were all there to support the Razorbacks and, more importantly, supporting America. I feel like we could use a little bit more of that these days."