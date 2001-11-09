Mid-South law enforcement gathers to remember and honor the lives lost in the September 11th attacks

Law enforcement from across the Greater Memphis area gathered at the Fire Museum of Memphis for a special ceremony Saturday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners gathered Saturday in remembrance of the September 11th attacks.

Law enforcement from across the Greater Memphis area gathered at the Fire Museum of Memphis. Representatives from the Memphis Fire Department, Memphis Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office joined together for the event.

A ceremony started at 8:45 a.m., when the first plane hit the Word Trade Center in New York City.

Those who gathered held a processional from 2nd down Adams to the Fire Museum, where there was a presentation of Colors, the national Anthem, and a bell ringing ceremony in the courtyard.

This morning we honored those that gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11/2001. WE WILL NEVER FORGET! Posted by Fire Museum of Memphis (Official) on Saturday, September 11, 2021

The 9/11 remembrance service is underway. Here is a video of the march to the Fire Museum. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/xbnYYwUsLO — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 11, 2021

Today we join the Memphis Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department to honor the memory of those whose lives were tragically taken on September 11, 2001. Here are a few photos of the ceremony. Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, September 11, 2021