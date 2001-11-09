Mid-South law enforcement gathers to remember and honor the lives lost in the September 11th attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners gathered Saturday in remembrance of the September 11th attacks.
Law enforcement from across the Greater Memphis area gathered at the Fire Museum of Memphis. Representatives from the Memphis Fire Department, Memphis Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office joined together for the event.
A ceremony started at 8:45 a.m., when the first plane hit the Word Trade Center in New York City.
Those who gathered held a processional from 2nd down Adams to the Fire Museum, where there was a presentation of Colors, the national Anthem, and a bell ringing ceremony in the courtyard.