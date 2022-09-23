University of Mississippi honoring James Meredith for 60th anniversary of his enrollment

60 years ago, on Oct. 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American student to enroll at Ole Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi is honoring Civil Rights activist James Meredith and his lasting legacy.

At a free event titled "The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy” on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Meredith will speak about his time at Ole Miss and the historic moment. Reserve tickets by contacting umbo@olemiss.edu or calling 662-915-7411. The event also will be live-streamed.

"As a civil rights activist, businessman, politician, author and more, James Meredith is an important part of living history who is intricately intertwined with our university," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in a news release.

The lineup for the event also includes U.S. Marshals Director Ronald L. Davis, retired UM Assistant Provost Donald Cole, Oxford Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson, and Ethel Young Scurlock, dean of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.

The event will also feature a screening of the documentary “Who is James Meredith?” directed and narrated by his wife Judy, a retired college mass communications professor.

"It is the moment for us to all pause and honor Mr. Meredith," said Shawnboda Mead, UM vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement. "This event is all about him, his life, his legacy, the contributions he's made not only to this university but to higher education, the state of Mississippi and really the United States."

The commemoration won’t end with the speaking engagement. More events, panel discussions, and exhibits are being held at the University leading up to the anniversary on Oct. 1.