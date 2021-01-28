“There was hardly a day where we would not wake up to the sound of a machine gun," | Holocaust survivor recounts his experience

He was just a child when Nazis occupied his small town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Close to six million Jewish lives were lost across 22 countries during The Holocaust.

Wednesday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It's important to honor the lives lost, and share stories from survivors.

Memphian Jack Cohen, from Chalkis, Greece is one of them.

He said, "When the war broke out, and the Germans came in, everything changed."

He was just a child, nine years old, when German troops occupied his small town.

Cohen's life changed forever.

The Nazis controlled just about everything; imposing curfews and stealing food.

"The hunger started because the Germans were taking all the food for themselves," Cohen said.

The terror was only just the beginning.

"They were picking up people either to interview, or put them in jail," he says.

As a child he witnessed physical truck-loads of deceased Jews, killed at the hands of soldiers, drive by his window.

"There was hardly a day where we would not wake up to the sound of a machine gun killing people," he said.

Young Jack and his friends tried to make the most of a childhood tarnished so quickly.

He remembers they used to play soccer with one of the guards, until one day, the guard took away their soccer ball.

His friends got upset and began to yell at this guard, which was a detrimental mistake.

"All of a sudden, we see him taking the rifle off his shoulder so we scattered. As I was turning the corner of the street, he took a shot at me," he said.

Eventually, Cohen and his family fled to a monastery bordered by mountains with no food and no money.

"My mother would pick up the mushrooms and boil them, and smash them," he said.

They lived off wild mushrooms and dandelions and lived off the land for two years.

His father, fluent in seven languages, translated radio broadcasts to keep his family informed and away from danger.

Sadly, his grandmother was not able to escape when Nazis approached again.

"My grandmother, on my mother's side, was picked up by the Germans and taken away. She was almost 80 years old. God knows whatever happened to her," he said.

Jack Cohen doesn't want you to weep at his story, but rather absorb and understand the deep stain that murder, racism, and hate have left on the world.