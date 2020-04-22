Honoring 911 operators: The invisible heroes

911 operators say they've had to change the way they do things to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Many people have taken time to honor those on the front lines during this pandemic, but we can't forget about those behind the scenes.

If you drive by the Huntsville Madison County 911 Center, you'll see signs placed in front of the building. They're recognizing the dedication of our 911 dispatchers.

Ernie Blair, Huntsville Madison County 911 CEO, said, "Our people are kind of invisible, but nothing can happen until that information from the 9-1-1 call or the non-emergency call is relayed to that responder in the field."

Mary Gomes has been a 9-1-1 operator for 15 years. She says it's a hard job constantly listening to others in a panic.

"It's amazing when you hear them on the telephone, talking to the public, the compassion they have," said Blair.

Gomes says the kinds of calls they get now are different than before the pandemic and so are they questions they have to ask.

"This is absolutely unheard of for us to have to deal with at this time," said Gomes. "There are different situations that we're able to handle quickly once we get that information, and we're adaptable, so that's great."

Without them, first responders couldn't do their jobs.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said, "They're that calm voice on the end of the line when we have something bad happen or we have somebody call at their worst moment. Those are the guys and gals that keep us moving and also help protect the citizens as well."

You can't forget about the technical crews. They work behind the scenes making sure everything is set up and operating properly.

In addition to our nurses, police officers, and other first responders, be sure to thank our invisible heroes for all of their hard work.