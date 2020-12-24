How to manage your mental health with holidays and COVID-19

Even though we call it "the most wonderful time of the year," for 2020 it may be becoming the most stressful time of the year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though we call it "the most wonderful time of the year," for 2020 it may be becoming the most stressful time of the year.

With so many unknowns and traditions that won't be the same, experts want to remind you that your mental health is more important than ever.

Peggy Kelly, Chief Clinical Officer at Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas, said it's no secret it's been a tough year for many.

"I don't know about you, but I've been disappointed a number of times throughout the past year because it didn't play out like we thought it would," she said.

That disappointment proving itself in numbers, according to Kelly, what's usually a slower time at Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas is quite the opposite.

The number of people reaching out for counseling has grown by 100 to 200 to even 300, since April.

"We still are able to take new patients right now, but I think everyone is pretty much at their max," she said.

That max means Kelly and her co-workers are at a caseload of about 150 patients.

While the concerns vary, there is one struggle that is increasingly coming up.

"It is completely normal and understandable to feel that anxiety when we don't know what tomorrow looks like, what next week looks like," she said.

But how do we manage that anxiety, that so many of us are feeling?

According to Kelly, there are two steps you can do right now to help yourself.

"It's a very simple thing. Just keeping that routine and practicing gratitude," she said.

Things like waking up, exercising, and taking a break from work at the same time every day may sound monotonous, but Kelly said it's the structure our bodies need.

"The more you anticipate what your day is going to look like, the less anxiety you're going to have about that," she said.

When it comes to gratitude, Kelly's advice is to keep a diary where you can write down what you're thankful for and focus on doing things for other people.

"Whatever it is, as small it seems, it really statistically we know now, makes a huge impact on your mental health," she said.

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Kelly said it's more important than ever to take the time to focus on what's going on with your mental health.

"It's just such a huge part of our overall wellbeing. It affects every aspect of what we do," she said.

If you want to schedule an appointment with a therapist from Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas, head to their website or call them at (501) 954 - 7470.

Kelly said if you aren't comfortable speaking with a therapist yet, there are plenty of apps that can help with anxiety and depression.