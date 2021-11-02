Ice storm freezes TDOT Smartway cameras

The frigid temperatures and freezing rain created a messy commute Thursday morning

It’s here.

It’s the ice storm that the Local 24 Storm team been tracking for days.

It’s bringing freezing rain, visible sleet in some areas, and dangerously slick roadway conditions.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has cameras all over our roadways.

Thursday morning, those cameras were no match for the ice.

Instead of a clear picture of the flyover, one of our TDOT cams froze over!

Seen in the image, frozen icicles and a faint image of dark and slick roadways.

The situation is making for a communications nightmare.