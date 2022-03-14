“I’m living vicariously through these guys" | Lifelong Tigers fan on basketball team roaring to NCAA tournament

Harold Byrd has been supporting the Tigers for decades, even before graduating from Memphis State in 1971.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — “I think every young kid including me grew up bouncing the ball wanting to play for the University of Memphis Tigers and so it gives you so much a feeling of belonging,” said lifelong Tigers fan Harold Byrd.

A feeling of belonging and pride.

Byrd like so many fans, students and alumni have been at the games this season, on the edge of their seats.

“When Alex Lomax made that block off of the goal I was about ready to run down to the court and hug him and turn around and it lead to a slam dunk.”

Byrd graduated from Memphis State in 1971 and has followed season after season for decades.

“We should have gone last year, but this year we’re going," said the former president of the Memphis Rebounder, a community of fans and supporters. "We’re not going to look back, we’re going to look forward. I think the Tigers are going to do well,” I’m looking at the sweet sixteen and beyond.”

Byrd said most had written the Tigers off but the faithful had not.

“It did look bleak at one time but no, it’s so impressive and so heartwarming.”

Current University of Memphis student Ariel Payne wasn’t doubting the Tigers either.

“The excitement from the donors to all of the students the atmosphere is just amazing,” said Payne. “It’s just something you don’t want to miss for sure.”

“This team has shown that it has what it takes to go a long distance in the NCAA,” Byrd said. “We’ve got the height, we’ve got the depth we’ve got the speed. We’ve got a great coach and the greatest fans in the world.”