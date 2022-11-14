Immigration rights activist comes to aid of TacoNGanas employees as Department of Labor investigates the food truck chain

The Department of Labor is investigating the owner of the food truck business following reports of claims that workers are forced to work long hours for low pay.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week, ABC24 learned the Department of Labor is investigating the owner of TacoNGanas food truck chain for possibly violating labor laws.

Now local activists are rallying behind the workers who may have been affected.

For confidentiality reasons, the identities of the workers are protected, but one activist we spoke to is working with them to make sure they can safely speak up about what happened.

“They’re afraid to speak up, and that’s one of the things that I’m trying to break,” says Jose Salazar, Immigrant Rights Activist.

Lured from Mexico, only to work long hours with low pay are the allegations against TacosNGanas as the Department of Labor investigates the food truck chain, whose owner also owns Uncle Goyo’s restaurant in Germantown.

“A lot of these people are new to the country, so they don’t know the laws, and they’re afraid. I’ve had people, even from Mexico, contact me and there’s a lot of fear in these families,” says Salazar.

Salazar is one of many rushing to help the alleged victims involved in the case, in a time when there’s concern about how they got to Memphis, and if they have the proper visas.

“I’ve been involved in immigrant rights for about ten years in the city. The deportation topic is a big one in the immigrant community, there is a lot of fear, especially when immigration comes around,” says Salazar.

Salazar believe the workers are key in helping progress the investigation. He’s trying to connect them with free legal services, so they feel comfortable in coming forward.

“I spoke to Cooper Law Firm about the issue that’s going on, we felt it was a very big issue in the community, so I asked them if they could represent the people for free, which they agreed,” says Salazar.

He hopes the reliable legal advice will help melt away any confusion, fear or concern the workers may have, and that will protect their right to be in this country if it’s determined the allegations of human trafficking are true.

“I encourage them to speak up, they will get the lawyer for free. Homeland security is not going to do anything against them, if this is something that is going on, they will be protected, they will be granted either a T visa or U visa. If what they’re saying is true, then there is nothing to be afraid of,” says Salazar.