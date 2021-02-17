6-year-old girl is improving after falling into icy pond; 10-year-old brother died trying to save her

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Luckett family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 6-year-old who fell through the ice on a pond in North Shelby County is doing better.

Abigail Luckett is off a ventilator and out of the intensive care at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, and was moved to a regular room. Her mother tells Local 24 News she is doing okay and slowly recovering.

"It's devastating. It's so sad," said family friend Chad Robertson.

Robertson is talking about the tragedy that struck the Luckett family.

Sunday, Abigail fell into an icy pond near their home. Her brother 10-year-old Benjamin jumped in and tried to save her, but he didn't survive.

"She is awake and alert and seems to be doing a lot better," said Robertson.

Chad Robertson is a longtime friend of the Luckett family. They first met at a Bartlett bowling lanes years ago.

"All his kids bowl on Saturday morning. They bowl with my kids in the youth program at Andy B's," said Robertson.

The Lucketts don't have a lot of money to pay for Benjamin's funeral and other expenses, so Robertson started a GoFundMe page to help raise money.

"We kind of felt helpless sitting there, not being able to help," said Robertson.

The Lucketts attend Leawood East Baptist Church. Robertson knew the church was raising money on its website for the family, but said he felt he had to do something.

"We figured they probably had a church family, a church life. But we also have a bowling family and a bowling community, and so I knew if we started something and spread the word through Facebook, it would get some traction," said Robertson.

Abigail's mother told Local 24, her daughter is doing okay and holding her own, considering what she has been through. She wants to thank everyone for all the prayers - and said keep the prayers coming, they are working.