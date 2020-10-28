Beacon Center joins federal lawsuit over eviction ban

The Beacon Center joins landlords in calling the eviction ban during the COVID-19 pandemic unconstitutional.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee public policy group is joining in on a federal lawsuit that prevents landlords from evicting tenants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven Memphis landlords filed a lawsuit trying to end the federal ban on evictions for unpaid rent. In September, the Centers for Disease Control issued federal order that created a ban on evictions nationwide through the end of the year. The CDC said the ban was necessary to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

In addition to the Memphis landlords, the Beacon Center of Tennessee is joining the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the Beacon Center says they believe the CDC is overstepping its authority.

Got Covid and want to vote on Election Day? A drive thru location will be available for COVID-19 positive people or those in quarantine. Voter will stay in the car and fill out paper ballot. The drive up spot will be at election operations center on Nixon Rd. — Jeni DiPrizio (@local24jeni) October 28, 2020

"This isn't something the CDC should be doing. They are not in charge of housing policy. And if they are going to enter a sweeping law, it needs to be done by legislators not regulatory boards," said Braden Boucek, Beacon Center of TN spokesperson.

There will be a hearing October 30th in Federal Court in Memphis. Landlords are asking the judge to end the eviction ban early. It is one of several lawsuits filed across the country claiming the federal ban is unconstitutional.