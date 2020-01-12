Health Inspectors went to a large club party in Memphis twice. So why didn't they stop it?

The Shelby County Health Department also says organizers never applied for a special event permit.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's new information on a big weekend party at a Hickory Hill club, where hundreds of people attended. Some are calling it a "superspreader " event.

The Shelby County Health Department admits it had inspectors there not once, but twice - and didn't stop it.

The event was called the "All Black Affair." Video on social media shows a packed event with very few people social distancing or wearing masks.

"We are making sure we are interviewing everyone we can that at any point had contact with that facility. That includes our inspectors. There were also law enforcement officers that were there at a certain point - to make sure we have sufficient evidence to support any action in enforcement that we take," said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.

Video posted on social media shows how packed the party was. On the video, it looks like there was little social distancing or mask wearing. Health officials admit part of their investigation will be an internal investigation, to find out if the health department itself may have contributed in any way to the event taking place.

Health officials admitted inspectors went to the club at 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon before the event began, and again at 8:00 p.m. that night, but didn't stop the party.

"They inspected and noted there were some without masks, social distancing was not being adhered to - but this was occurring in a tent outside and there was some confusion about whether a tent is considered indoors or outdoors," said Dr. Bruce Randolph, SCHD Officer. "And at that particular time, there wasn't a decision to close the facility at that time."

Health officials say CGI Entertainment may have tried to work around the most recent health directive because most of the event was held in a tent.

But the bottom line?

"An enclosed tent, even though it's on a parking lot outside the normal structure of a building, is still an enclosed space and treated like an enclosed space," said Haushalter.

Health officials say CGI Entertainment, the party organizers, never applied for a special event permit to hold the party.