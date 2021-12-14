Man shot in eye by deputy sues Desoto County Sheriff for $5 million

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A man who was shot by a Desoto County Sheriff's Deputy has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the department.
In Blaine Samudio's mugshot taken shortly after the incident, you can see his eye has a bandage over his eye socket.
According to the lawsuit, Samudio said the department violated his civil rights and used excessive force last April.
According to the suit, Samudio was in the O'Reilly Auto Parts store parking lot on Goodman Road when Officer Trevor Blocker approached him. The lawsuit said Blocker asked him who owned the Infiniti he was driving. Samudio said he gave the officer his driver's license and was never told why he was being questioned.
According to the lawsuit, Samudio cranked the car because it was hot outside, and Blocker shot him in the arm. The lawsuit claims Samudio tried to escape by putting the car in reverse, and the officer fired again, hitting him in the eye.
Samudio was charged with aggravated assault on police with a deadly weapon, because Officer Blocker said Samudio almost ran him over.
A spokesperson for the Desoto County Sheriff said the office isn't commenting because it's a pending lawsuit, but did say a grand jury cleared the deputy.
ABC 24 was referred to the District Attorney's office for further details. The Assistant District Attorney has not responded.
Samudio's lawyer did not return our calls for comment.