Memphis attorney hopes to create a Black political action committee

"I'm going to tell white people we don't want your money - not a dime," said Ricky Wilkins.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis attorney is working to create a Black political action committee.

Ricky Wilkins said it would be called the "Black PAC." It's main purpose? To empower Black residents to support and fund Black candidates in Memphis. Wilkins and others are already raising money to fund it.

Wilkins said Memphis is a majority black city and it needs more minorities in key political and leadership positions, and that's why he says a "Black PAC" is needed.

"We can't let white folks dilute and pollute our politics," said Wilkins.

Wilkins said the "Black PAC" is a way to harness the political power of the African American community. Wilkins is calling on the Black community to support the "Black PAC," saying it's the only way to advance the black economic agenda.

The goal, said Wilkens, is to have black candidates not be beholden to white campaign donors. He points to the Memphis City Council, saying many of the council's decisions are strongly influenced by the business community.

"White businessmen have been able to buy off the other 2 or 3 votes they needed to remain in power," said Wilkins.

Wilkins said that's why the "Black PAC" will only take donations from African Americans.

"I'm going to tell white people we don't want your money - not a dime. Not only that. If you have contributed money Mr. White businessman to these elected officials, I want them to give it back to you," said Wilkins. "We're going to fund the Black PAC with money from black people to finance our own salvation."

Wilkins said other cities with majority minority populations have greater numbers of African Americans in positions of power, but not here in Memphis.

"If we only exerted the political strength, we have we would win literally here, literally every position out there. Every one of them because we are in the majority."

Wilkins said the money that was donated by white people could be redirected to other areas in the community that need it, just not be a political donation.

"We have to do this ourselves. Listen to me. Black men. Black women. We have to do this ourselves," said Wilkins.