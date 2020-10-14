Methodist Healthcare & West Cancer Center named in whistleblower lawsuit connected to cancer patients

Former executives say physicians received millions of dollars in kickbacks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Healthcare and the West Cancer Center are at the center of a lawsuit and federal investigation involving kickbacks to doctors connected to cancer patients.

The federal whistleblower lawsuit was filed by Methodist University Hospital's former CEO Jeff Liebman and Dr. David Stern the former Vice Chancellor for University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

According to the complaint, the scheme caused damages to Medicare and Medicaid programs, to the tune of more than $800 million. It was originally filed in 2017 but remained sealed until last December.

The lawsuits claims from 2012 to 2018, West Cancer Center and Methodist Healthcare knowingly defrauded federal and state healthcare programs. According to the lawsuit, Methodist paid West physicians kickbacks, of more than $400 million. It claims the doctors were given kickbacks for referrals of cancer patients for hospital admissions, chemical infusions, radiation, and outpatient procedures.

Methodist took part in a program called the 340B program, which allowed the hospital to acquire drugs at deep discounts. The lawsuit claims the hospital would acquire the drugs at a discount and patients' insurance would be charged at a higher rate. Then West physicians and Methodist would split the difference.

The lawsuit also alleges the hospital paid West $25 million to manage the business at the hospital's infusions center and paid off $7 million in West's debt, which included $3.5 million of personal debts, as a supposed "investment" in their for-profit research company.

The suit also claims as part of an agreement between Methodist and West, the physicians were paid well above the norm. West Cancer doctors were making more than $1 million in annual salaries. Senior doctors were making $3 million.

According to the suit, the deal was put into place to keep business from Methodist rival Baptist Hospital. West would end its more than 20-year relationship with Baptist and bring patient referrals to Methodist, which would increase revenues at the hospital. West and Methodist began an exclusive arrangement. According to the suit, Methodist netted $1.5 billion over seven years.

Before the West "alliance" from 2008 to 2011, Methodist's average gross charges for outpatient services were $1.38 billion per year. After the "alliance," it jumped to $3.07 billion.

From 2012 to 2014 the number of cancer patients being admitted to Methodist more than doubled. Discharges for oncology patients went from 7,320 to 15,834. The lawsuit says Medicare payments to Methodist for outpatient services increased from $40.14 million in 2011 to $84.65 million in 2014 to $123.65 million in 2017. During the years of the alliance, Medicare payments to Methodist for outpatient services increased by 300%. The lawsuit says the partnership was richly rewarding to both parties. Methodist paid $400 million in cash directly to West physicians.

Methodist denies the claim. Tuesday, this statement was released to the Local I-Team:

"Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare upholds the highest standards and complies with all legal and regulatory requirements. Our professional agreements with The West Clinic and its physicians provided needed medical services for cancer patients. Our payments for the services provided were appropriate. We cooperated fully in the government’s investigation of these allegations, and we are pleased the government has decided not to intervene in the lawsuit at this time. The lawsuit lacks merit, and we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves. Methodist remains focused on providing our patients with the highest quality medical care regardless of ability to pay, just as we have done for the past 100 years."

The Local I-Team also made repeated attempts to contact West Cancer executives Tuesday but our calls were not returned. Emails were also sent to West attorneys but there was no response. The lead attorney for Liebman and Stern did not comment.

It is unclear if the U.S. Attorney's Office will join the lawsuit.

"We have not intervened in this matter and are continuing to evaluate it," said David Boling, public information officer for the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Nashville.