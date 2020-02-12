WANTED: Porch pirates "caught on camera" hit East Memphis neighborhoods

Video shows the suspects driving a gray 4-door Ford Fusion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning from the Memphis Police Department: porch pirates are on the prowl looking to grab your packages.

One thief has been caught on camera stealing from homes across Memphis.

"I was really upset. It was a cake topper for my son's first birthday," said Samantha Richardson.

Richardson said a thief stole a package from her East Memphis front porch over the weekend, and it was caught on camera.

Police said the same guy has been caught on camera over and over nabbing packages. Police said the guy appears to be in his late teens or early twenties. He and his partner were seen driving an older gray 4-door Ford Fusion. They are accused of taking packages all over the city.

On social media sites, victims have posted video and pictures of the thief, hoping he will be caught.

"I think he needs to learn a lesson. I think the fact he is doing it so many times and getting away with it - I don't think it's right. I don't think it's fair," said Richardson.

"Our citizens need to be on the lookout for strange vehicles and people who are not normally in the neighborhood," said Memphis Police Colonel Joe Oakley.

Oakley said the holiday season is prime season for porch pirates.

"They will follow the delivery people. And once the delivery people make the delivery, they will run up and grab it off the porch," said Oakley.

Oakley said because of the pandemic, more people are home during the day, and more people are ordering things delivered to their homes, which is giving the pirates more opportunities to steal.

"They take a chance. That is their job everyday. They take a chance whether they are going to get caught," said Oakley.

Police say to prevent package theft, follow these tips:

See if you can have items delivered to work or the home of a friend who is always home.

Use the ship to store option.

Require a shipping signature on delivered items.

Take advantage of package tracking services.

Also, consider getting a security camera. It may not prevent theft, but at least if it happens, the thief will be caught on camera.

"At 8:30 p.m., I'm able to see it was stolen off my porch, " said Richardson.

Thanks to a camera system, Richardson knows the exact time the thief grabbed her package. She hopes someone can identify him

"I would imagine with all the attention and all the Ring camera footage that is out there, someone is going to tell on him," said Richardson.