Shelby County facing lawsuit over contract dispute involving medical services for inmates

Company claims two former county commissioners and brother of sitting commissioner would benefit from switching the contract.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is at the center of a new lawsuit. Wellpath, the company that provides medical services for inmates, claims there is a "shady situation " going on regarding how the county is handling issuing a new contract .

According to the lawsuit, Wellpath was the successful bidder to provide medical services for inmates. The lawsuit says Wellpath and the county had reached a final deal on August 7, 2020.

On August 11th, a competing company named Corizon sent the county a letter, saying if it was given the contract, it would spend $40 million with a list of local minority firms.

On August 12th, the county revoked its deal with Wellpath. The list of firms Corizon listed would be used and benefit from the switch included the names of two former county commissioners, and the brother of sitting county commissioner. One high ranking county employee also used to work for one of the minority companies that Corizon said it would use.

"There are rules and regulations that must be followed, and for reasons, we don't know why, as of today the county decided to grossly deviate from those rules," said Clarence Wilbon, Wellpath attorney. "We are not in the position to say anyone has actually colluded with anyone. We just know there is some type of malfeasance going on."

Wilbon questioned the timing of the entire situation.

"We don't believe that it is coincidental that Corizon would send a letter promising to spend $40 million and the timing of the rescinding."

Wilbon said Wellpath has provide inmate medical services for the county for 14 years. Corizon bid on the request for proposal but did not win the RFP - Wellpath did.

"What Wellpath is seeking is for Shelby County to honor its obligations under its procurement process and allow the matter to move forward to the next phase."

Wilbon said the issue is not with the minority company spending. He said Wellpath supports county minority spending. The issue, said Wilbon, is how the procurement process is being handled.

"Corizon has attempted to backdoor its way into a contract it was not approved for by saying they will spend a significant amount of money with minority contractors in exchange for being improperly awarded the contract."

The Shelby County Attorney's office isn't commenting on the lawsuit, saying its pending litigation.

Corizon issued this statement Thursday evening: