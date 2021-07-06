Social justice organizers target city and county for tougher regulations to prevent future pipelines

Organizers say they will continue their fight until it is in writing that the company will not try to build the pipeline or any other again.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Environmentalists may have stopped the plan to build a 50-mile crude oil pipeline from downtown Memphis to Byhalia, Mississippi but they say their work is far from over.

Now environmental groups are working to get legislation put in place to make sure something similar won't happen again.

"We will continue in this fight and we will continue in this journey," said Justin Pearson, MCAP spokesperson. Pearson is with the Memphis Community Against the Pipeline. Now that they have stopped the crude oil pipeline from being built from the Valero Plant in downtown Memphis to Byhalia Mississippi, they are pushing Memphis City Council and the Shelby County Commission to protect the community from future threats.

Byhalia Connection LLC announced today that it is no longer pursuing the Byhalia Connection construction project primarily due to lower US oil production resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: https://t.co/PfYjXnN0xJ — Byhalia Connection Pipeline (@ByhaliaPipeline) July 2, 2021

Last week, Plains All American Pipeline announced it was cancelling its plans to build the Byhalia Connector.

"Every person in this city deserves clean drinking water, every person in this city deserves clean air to breathe. We are recommitting ourselves to the cause right here in Memphis," said Pearson.

Environmentalists and social justice advocates want the city council and county commission to change zoning codes that prohibit pipelines from being built within 1500 feet of residential areas and places like schools and parks.

They also are asking that city council approve an aquifer ordinance that would create a review board for underground infrastructure projects.

"These are protective measures we need to protect our aquifer we need to protect our drinking water and we need to do it now," said Pearson.

"We want it in writing. Everything in writing," said Scottie Fitzgerald, property owner.

Fitzgerald is one of property owners that fought the oil company who was trying to take her land for the project. While the oil company dropped its lawsuit trying to take Fitzgerald's and other's property to build the pipeline, she is going back to federal court this week.

Fitzgerald wants the oil company to put in writing they will not attempt to build the pipeline thru her community ever again.

"We want in writing that they don't have the power of eminent domain and that this project or projects like it are going to go forward," said Pearson.

"We don't want you to come back later, after you think we've taken a nap and try it again. We are fighting for people, not just ourselves, for all of you," said Fitzgerald.