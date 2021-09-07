Son wants justice after he said thousands of dollars was stolen in an insurance scheme from his mom before she died

Jerry Gardner was convicted of theft in 2017. There has been a warrant for his arrest since 2018, but he still has not been arrested.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man wants to know why a man convicted of stealing thousands from his dead mother is still free to walk the streets.

Jerry Gardner pleaded guilty in 2017 to stealing thousands of dollars from Shannon Boyland in an insurance sheme before she died.

For 12 years, Boyland made payments on a fake insurance policy, and Gardner admitted he pocketed the money.

Since 2018, there has been a warrant out for Gardner's arrest, but Boyland's son said not much is being done to find him.

"My mother died. It was August 17, 2013," said Eric Boyland.

Eric Boyland is frustrated. Years after his mother Shannon was buried at Gaililee Memorial Cemetery, the man who stole her very last dime still hasn't paid for what he did.

"She thought her funeral was going to be paid for," said Boyland.

According to court records, Boyland paid Gardner approximately $27,000 over 12 years for what she thought was a life insurance policy. The problem is, there wasn't a policy. And he wasn't the life insurance agent he claimed to be.

"She trusted him to come pick up the payments even when she was really sick. He would chase her down in Walmart picking up payments, cash, or money order payments," said Boyland.

According to court records, Gardner pocketed the cash for his personal gain. Gardner was given a two year suspended sentence and put on probation.

"I told the judge, 'Don't give him probation. He's not going do right. This man is a crook.' So they granted him probation in 2017," said Boyland.

Boyland said after Gardner failed to do what he was supposed to, a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2018. And three years later, Gardner has yet to be picked up

"I called the fugitive square and they said they went down there, but I don't know what time, and they asked for him," said Boyland.

A statement from the Shelby County Sheriffs office said in part, "yes our fugitive deputies have attempted to find this person. Arrest attempts have been made, which also include his work address. The status is that he is still a fugitive hiding from arrest."

Boyland said Gardner doesn't seem to be hiding. His photo is posted on the website for the radio station where he works, which is where we tried to reach him.

Local 24 News also went to his house but no one answered.

"Since COVID, they don't to put them in jail, but still a criminal is a criminal. You done those kinds of things, you need to pay for that," said Boyland.

Boyland said he understands the pandemic has affected a lot of things, he understands law enforcement has a lot on its hands, but in the end, he just wants to peace for this mother.