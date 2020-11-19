Still waiting on a COVID-19 stimulus check? Here's what you can do before Saturday's deadline

Millions of people still have not received their $1200 from the government.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Still haven't received your $1200 economic stimulus check? This weekend is the deadline for "non-filers" to submit their information to the IRS on its website to get their money. Non-filers are people who normally don't file income tax returns.

But what if you do file income taxes and still haven't received your money? What should you do?

There are millions of people out there still waiting to get their coronavirus stimulus check - eight months after they were first issued.

"I pay my taxes on time. I paid them early this year. I use direct deposit so I got my taxes back and direct deposit plenty of times," said Janice Bridges.

Which is why Bridges doesn't understand why she has yet to receive her coronavirus stimulus check. As a Local 24 News Photojournalist, she has seen firsthand how government mistakes can happen. But when it comes to this situation, she's stumped. Her mother's check, who she lives with, arrived - but not hers.

"She got hers in the mail from social security. I was like, ok, maybe I'm going to get mine - and then no," said Bridges.

Bridges has gone on the IRS website and followed all the prompts she's supposed to, to check on her refund. So far she has had no luck. When she calls the IRS?

"I've never gotten a clear answer - it's just wait wait, wait, wait," said Bridges.

Bridges is not alone. The IRS said there are millions of people still waiting to get their checks.

If you are one of them an IRS spokesperson tells the Local I-Team the first thing you can do is scour the IRS website for information. Following prompts like "get your refund status" may solve your problem. If that doesn't help, you can call the IRS. Another option: go to IRS office.

"You can get face to face help. You need to make an appointment to get face to face help at the IRS office - that's an option too," said Raphael Tulino, an IRS spokesperson.

Tulino said if your check doesn't come by the end of the year, you can file for a "recovery rebate credit" when you file your taxes - and you should get it then.

And Tulino said for those still waiting be patient, and be on guard for scammers.

"Under no circumstance is the IRS going to call you out of the blue with a COVID-19 fund message that has you receiving $1200. This is a scam. Or would we send you a text that would move you over to a fake bogus IRS-looking website where you enter your personal information and bank account over to the bad guys," said Tulino.

As for Bridges, she concerned what will happen if a second stimulus check is ever approved? Will she be waiting on that too? In the meantime, her burning question, "Where's my money?"

For information about your check, you can call the economic impact toll free line at 1-800-919-9835.