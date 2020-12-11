What experts say you should do NOW before traveling for Thanksgiving

Whether flying or driving, here's a look at how to have a safe holiday trip.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two weeks from Thursday, people we will celebrate Thanksgiving.

While experts said keeping gatherings small, with just your immediate household, poses the lowest risk, we know not everyone is going to follow that advice.

So what should you do if you are planning to travel? Is it safe to go out of town or even over to grandma's house?

If you are planning to jump in your car or a plane to head out of town, experts said you should take some serious precautions.

"You want to really reduce the likelihood that you are the inadvertent guest that brings along the unwanted guest of COVID-19. No one wants to be that guest," said Vanderbilt researcher Melissa McPheeters.

McPheeters said if you are planning to travel this Thanksgiving, it's best to quarantine for two weeks prior to leaving town. McPheeters suggested getting a COVID-19 test a few days prior to departure.

When you get to your destination, limit the number of people who visit. You may want to forego seeing some of the people you typically interact with on a trip home.

"It's hard to go through the holidays without our friends and our family, but we're in a pandemic. It's a rare occurrence," said McPheeters.

"If you are going anywhere in the United States, you are going to be going to a place with, if not rampant, then significant community transmission," said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Threlkeld said the problem with traveling is you often can't control your surroundings, such as who you sit next to on a plane, or who was just in the elevator. And Threlkeld said the larger the hotel or resort, the greater the risk.

"Those things just get amplified. I think that's sort of the ultimate version of the risk, is going to a hotel with a whole lot of people who are not being as careful as they should and in an enclosed space," said Threlkeld.

Whether you are traveling to someplace grand, going to a relative's house, or even hosting Thanksgiving, experts said clear expectations should be set before the holiday.

Set ground rules around wearing masks, social distancing, and the length of the event: the shorter, the better.

Open doors and windows if the event can't be held outside.

Have one person serve the food or bring your own food.

And use disposable dishes and silverware.

"Adequate distancing is probably the most important thing we can do, I think, to prevent virus transmission. And the ultimate thing is not being there at all," said Threlkeld.

"It's going to be a very different holiday season this this year. So, to the degree we can make the safer choice, I really encourage people to do that this year," said McPheeters.