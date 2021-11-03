Hernando Police use K-9 and throw punches at surrendering suspect who had his hands in the air

The incident is at the center of a $5 million federal lawsuit claiming excessive force by Hernando Police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hernando Police are facing a $5 million excessive force lawsuit after a police officer used K-9 and punched suspect while he was surrendering to the officer.

According to a federal lawsuit, K-9 Officer Lynn Brown is accused of using excessive force when he released his dog on Adrian Hoyle.

Dash camera video showed Officer Lynn Brown turned his squad car around and pursued Adrian Hoyle while cars pull off to the side of the road to clear the way. Eventually Brown caught up with Hoyle, but he didn't stop, instead he zipped around cars to get away, sometimes going through busy intersections, nearly hitting other drivers.

As they got onto I-69, Hoyle lost control of the car, collided into the police cars and came to a final stop.

Hoyle opened the car door and put his hands up. According to the affidavit filed in the lawsuit, Hoyle said he surrendered and apologized. Despite that, Officer Brown released K-9 dog.

For about the next minute or so, the dog attacked Hoyle. Hunter Solomon then punched Hoyle several times. It appeared that Hoyle threw a punch as well after he was hit. According to Hoyle's affidavit, he was in such pain he was not in control of himself.

"Just looking at this, it's horrific," said Robert Tipton, Desoto County NAACP, "I wanted to say it could happen to anybody, but I doubt that I’ve seen too much here in DeSoto County to believe that would happen to a young white boy."

"They are literally closed-fist hitting him, dragging him, letting the dog do what he wants to do," said Tipton.

According to a police report, only after Hoyle was in custody did they find out he ran was because he was in a stolen car.

Hoyle pleaded guilty to fleeing, receiving stolen property, and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

In court filings, the city denies the officers did anything wrong.

"It looks to me like they were happy to do what they did and they were gung-ho, they were hitting on a young boy," said Tipton.

"Factors change second to second. If they don't, if their adrenaline takes over, this kind of thing happens," said Kyle Heyen, a former police dog handler, trainer, expert witness and head of Detector Dog International.

"That is not normal. As a dog handler you handle your dog. You don't have someone else do it," said Heyen. "That dog handler should never had done what he did and he should have been corrected immediately."

Brown remains a Hernando Police officer.

Hoyle's lawyers, Martin Zummach and Murray Wells, released this statement:

"Mr. Murray Wells and I proudly represent the families of those who have been killed and abused by these officers and one police officer in particular.

We have faith the courts and the juries in this country to do the right thing.

Based upon the long history of these types of injustices, which have happened in Hernando, Mississippi, we, and every other citizen, should be angry and ashamed of those that had every opportunity to stop this conduct and refused to do so.

I have represented honorable law enforcement for nearly thirty years, and it is our goal to bring this officer, his police department, and Hernando elected officials to justice on behalf of all the honest cops who keep us safe every day."