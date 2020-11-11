Where you live could affect when or how you receive COVID-19 vaccine

Each state has its own distribution plan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As states prepare to potentially distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to the public, there are a lot of questions surrounding how it will be done.

Some have questioned if states are ready to handle distribution, especially to rural areas. Another potential issue? Each state has its own plan on how it will work.

Every state is responsible for its own vaccine distribution plan..

Across the board when it comes to vaccinating people for COVID 19, healthcare and first responders seem to be first in line to receive a vaccine, but after that it can slightly vary.

"In Tennessee, we have a roadmap for how we are going to roll that out. It's really going to focus on those that that are highest risk for the several weeks to months, and then as more doses are made available, then we will be able to get it to the general public as well," said Dr. Buddy Creech, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Creech is the Director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program. Creech said allowing each state to determine how vaccines are distributed makes sense.

"I think it's a wise approach. It says each state is going to know best how to care for its citizens, so let's develop a plan that is focused on that," said Creech.

If you dig into the details, there are differences in the distribution plans for our area. For example, according to the Arkansas plan, meat-packing workers, particularly poultry workers, will be eligible for the vaccine early on because Arkansas considers meat packing workers essential employees. Poultry workers are considered high priority vaccinations in the Tennessee or Mississippi plan.

"Some of that is based on the epidemiology, because one the things that will control the pandemic best is to limit these large outbreaks that then generate a very large number of individuals who can spread it effectively," said Creech.

Another issue is getting the vaccine to people in rural areas. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept in a research grade freezer at minus 70 degrees, and most rural healthcare systems don't have that equipment.

"You would probably see it at major medical centers, state health departments - not community clinics because they often don't have those types of freezers. Other vaccines may not have that same problem, but all of them except for one are two doses," said Creech.

Creech says on the plus side, there are a handful of other vaccines in development that won't require being kept at such a cold temperature that would be easier to get to rural areas.

"The last few months we have a lot of reason for optimism. From having no vaccine for this new virus to having a half dozen that are in late-stage trials," said Creech.