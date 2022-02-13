Loved ones honor Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle during a candlelight vigil

Family and friends remembered a late mother and two-day-old baby through a special ceremony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It was a very emotional night for loved ones of 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and her two-day-old baby, Kennedy. Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for the two Saturday on Windcrest Road.

The community showed their support as they honored the beloved mother and daughter through a special ceremony with encouraging words, prayer, a balloon release, and more.

Hoyle’s mother, April Cambell said she still can not believe this is her reality.

"I'm suppose to be loving on my grandbaby. I'm suppose to be loving on my daughter, but I ain't loving on them," Cambell said.

Memphis police continue to search for baby Kennedy after her father, Brandon Isabelle told police he dumped her in the Mississippi River in early February. Isabelle also admitted to shooting and killing Danielle.

Cambell expressed how Isabelle took away the precious moments that she had planned to spend with her girls.

"I can't love them how I want to love them. I got to love them from afar. that's not right. that's not right," Cambell explained.

She expressed how full of life Danielle was. She said there was never a dull moment with the mother of two.

"I miss hearing her voice. she talked so loud that everybody could hear her," she added.

Cambell said she will never forget their last moments together when Danielle went into labor on January 31st.

"I mean she was fine. We had just come from shopping, visiting my mom. Kennedy wasn't due until February 7th, and she [Danielle] was like something is wrong," Cambell said. "We wasn't home for ten minutes and she was like 'I think it's time.'"

Cambell continued, "By the time she got to the hospital she was calling me...'Mama she's here.' she just started flooding my phone with pictures.'"

Cambell told ABC24 that she urges anyone who may be in a similar situation not to ignore the red flags.

"If you feel as though somebody is going to mistreat you or going to do something to you, just leave. Get far far away," Cambell said. "You never know these people’s minds now. I mean, it's sad that you would want to hurt a baby when all you had to do was just leave."

Isabelle has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Cambell stated that she wants justice.