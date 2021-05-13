Robocallers: Who is calling you?

Tennessee man is connected to a federal FTC case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

From calls about extending your car warranty to repairing your credit. Spammers and scammers call nonstop. So, who is making these calls and what is being done about it?

"I got two this morning, both were car warranties," said Joseph Davis, Memphis resident.

Davis would like the calls to stop but doubts it will happen.

"I have a personal phone and a work phone, and I get them on both," said Davis.

"The national do not call list works well preventing sales calls, keeps some telemarketers from calling you, but the vast majority of these calls you are getting are illegal robocalls. They are scammers and they don't play buy the rules," said Samantha Fisher, Tennessee Attorney General Spokesperson.

Samantha Fisher says prosecuting illegal robocallers is difficult, but they work with the feds and a coalition of states to try and catch the scammers. They have weekly calls and are actively working on cases.

"Because they are overseas and hard to prosecute what we have found is that the best course of action is to work with other states," said Fisher.

While it can be hard to track overseas callers, here in the United States it's somewhat easier to catch the callers. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission along with federal, state, and local agencies, including those in Tennessee announced "Operation Call It Quits." The FTC says it and the agencies collectively took 94 actions against robocallers. One of the complaints was against the operators of "8 Figure Dream Lifestyle."

According to the lawsuit filed by the FTC, defendants of "8 Figure Dream Lifestyle" used a combination of illegal telemarketing robocalls, live calls, texts, social media, and live events to sell consumers fraudulent money-making opportunities. The company eventually settled with the FTC for almost $32 million though defendants neither admitted nor denied the claims in the lawsuit. The California operation is now shut down, but if you go online, you find old videos from when the company was in operation.

One of the defendants of the 8 Figure Dream Lifestyle lawsuit was John Bain. According to the lawsuit, he operated out of Tennessee. We tracked him down to Cookeville. At his home, there were cars in his driveway. Despite knocking several times, no one would come to the door. Local 24 News also left him a handwritten message but so far has not received a response.

While it's hard to stop robocallers, "You Mails Robocall Index" breaks out the top 20 robocalls in Memphis. According to the index, last month, number was #1 on the list. It's the substitute teacher line from Shelby County Schools. It's an automated call system used to call in substitutes to teach in the district. Number 2 on the list was a toll-free number identified as personal loan spam. The third is identified as a payment reminder. Two on the Memphis top ten robocall list for last month claim to be coming from prisons.