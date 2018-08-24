Toxic Trouble: Millions of CPAP, BiPAP and ventilators recalled

“I'm struggling, and I'm struggling physically, mentally,” Boyd. “I go to church every Sunday. And I think that's what keeps me from losing it. God keeps me from losing it.”

Then he had to undergo another surgery because cancer appeared on his right side. He just finished another thirty rounds of radiation.

“I ended up doing 33 treatments of radiation and six and a half weeks of chemo, and that took care of the left side,” Boyd said.

It's been more than a year of trip after trip to the hospital.

“I just couldn't believe it,” Boyd said. “And I'm thinking well, how in the heck, can I get cancer out? You know, don't run my family or nothing.”

It’s been just over a year since Randy Boyd was diagnosed with cancer. In July 2020, he felt a bruise on the left side of his neck and went to the doctor. A biopsy revealed it was throat cancer.

“When I first got a CPAP machine, after the first week, I slept so good. I started dreaming again,” Boyd recalled. “I'd wake up feeling refreshed the next day thinking that you know everything's gonna be great now. And then here six and a half years later, I've got cancer and am having surgeries.”

“I have no idea how I got the cancer, then all sudden, Philips comes out with a recall saying that their machines have a risk of causing cancer, so I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh.' You know, I mean, this could have been the reason that I'm going through all this,’” Boyd said. “ It was like a bombshell.” Like millions of Americans, he was prescribed a Philips CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea. For more than six years, he says he slept with it strapped to his face to help him breathe.

Boyd was diagnosed with throat cancer at the age of 58, 22 years after he says he stopped smoking.

The Recall :

In June, Philips Respironics announced a voluntary recall of millions of its breathing assistance machines, certain ventilators, CPAP and BiPAP machines. They were recalled due to potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane foam used in the devices to make them quieter.

Philips said it received several complaints about the presence of black debris and particles within the airpath circuit and reports of headaches, upper airway irritation, cough, chest pressure and sinus infections.



The urgent recall this summer warned the issues could result in serious injury which can be life-threatening or cause permanent impairment but said there had been no reports of death as a result of these issues.

Attorney Troy Bouk's law firm represents Boyd and thousands of other CPAP users.



“So the problem with the foam in particular is that it does two things. One is it degrades. So, there's small particles that break off and flow through the tube into the mask and ultimately into the person's body,” Bouk said. “And they can either breathe it in into the lungs, or they can digest it and it goes through their digestive system.”

The FDA says the foam issue may get worse in hot and humid settings, and it may also release certain dangerous chemicals.

“When it off-gases, it makes these volatile organic compounds,” Bouk said. “It's those VOCs as we call them, that are harmful to a person that may cause cancer."

The FDA says the potential risks of inhaling or swallowing pieces of foam include toxic or cancer-causing effects to organs such as the kidneys and liver.

In response to the recall, the FDA inspected a Philips Respironics' manufacturing facility. The inspection report just released in November said emails show Philips was made aware of the foam degradation issues in 2015 and did no investigation, health hazard evaluation, risk analysis or design review.

The FDA representative noted in his report a 2018 email from Philips to its supplier documenting complaints Philips received related to problems with the foam in Trilogy ventilator devices. That foam, the report said, had been pulled into patients’ air pathways.

“A follow-up email amongst your firm’s personnel, dated 08/24/2018, states that testing confirmed that the affected foam breaks down in high heat and high humidity environments, which concurred with Trilogy ventilator related complaints received from both Florida and (blurred out). It further states that your firm made the decision not to change the design, and continue to include polyester polyurethane foam, in the Trilogy ventilator platform of devices,” the FDA inspection report said.

It went on to say, “This affected foam was later found to be mutagenic, cytotoxic, carcinogenic, and non-biocompatible.”

According to the FDA, there were at least 14 times where Philips was aware of issues or concerns related to problems with the foam and potentially toxic emissions and each time failed to take corrective action. Between 2014 and 2017, the FDA inspection report says Philips received about 80 complaints related to degraded foam on other CPAP and BiPAP devices.

“We fully understand and regret the impact that this is having on patients. We have launched a comprehensive patient and customer communication program, which includes dedicated mailings, call centers and websites in more than 100 countries,” Mario Fante, Senior Press Officer for Philips said. “This is a complex undertaking and patients may have learned about the recall notification via the news, before they received the direct mailing/letters.”

But some customers may still not be aware of the potential health risks because many of the devices were sold through third parties.

“In the U.S., Philips does not own or manage the CPAP patient’s contact information – many patients purchase their devices through third parties. Philips is working with those third parties (Durable Medical Equipment providers - DMEs) to also reach patients directly as quickly as possible. We are working around the clock to continue to reach out to our customers and patients,” Fante said.

For customers like Boyd who are aware of the potential dangers, getting a replacement device may not happen for months. His is on backorder.

“It's horrible. I mean, I have to put this thing on my face every night and sleep with it, so I make sure I don't die in my sleep. And then when I'm putting it on my face, am I causing the cancer to come back? Is there going to call something to get in my lungs? I have no idea. So, I'm just stuck in the middle. I don't know what to do here,” Boyd said. “I have five kids and twelve grandkids and some of them feel like, ‘Well, Dad, you shouldn't use the machine.’ But then I tell him I have to use the machine because if I don't my doctor says I could stop breathing and die.”

Bouk says he’s hearing from clients around the country who are in a similar situation.

“They’re even calling us how can I get a different machine, but Philips really controlled about 64% of the market in the U.S.” Bouk said. “There's not a lot of large companies that can fill that void of machines that quickly, and so they really don't have a choice. So, they continue to use their machine.”