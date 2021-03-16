"It essentially calls for a federal takeover of elections throughout the country,” | Sec. Hargett weighs in on HR1

The historic bill aimed at election overhaul is gaining momentum in Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Is it really right for Congress to be passing a mechanism that funds their own re-election campaigns?”

Tennessee’s Secretary of State Tre Hargett is concerned about the state’s future.

It all boils down to voters' rights.

House Resolution 1, or the “For the People Act” was written by House Democrat John P. Sarbanes of Maryland.

Its goal is “To expand Americans' access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes," it says.

Sec. Hargett said, "It essentially calls for a federal takeover of elections throughout the country."

In its literature, the bill holds chief state election officials, like Sec. Hargett, accountable.

It lays down federal mandates that make it easier for everyone to register to vote and cast ballots.

However, Hargett says this past election made history in Tennessee.

"In Tennessee we had great success through this past election. We had record turnout. We had higher voter registration numbers than we've ever had in our state's history."

While voting numbers broke records, Democrats say it's not enough.

The bill is showing wide partisan support.

Congressman Steve Cohen expressed his support when it passed the House vote on March 3.

Today we pass comprehensive democracy reform that will clean up corruption & take back power #ForThePeople. I'm proud to cosponsor #HR1:

-End gerrymandering

-Strengthen voting rights

-Expand early voting

-Enact automatic voter registration

He tweeted, "Today we pass comprehensive democracy reform that will clean up corruption and take back power for the people. I'm proud to cosponsor HR1."

"They call it for the people, I just know which people it's for,” Hargett said.

He also said, "The Tennessee legislature's actions will be rendered null and void because the United States government will then be telling us how we run our elections.”