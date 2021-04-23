Jewelers in Arkansas seeing boom in wedding engagements as pandemic winds down

Love is in the air according to local jewelers because there’s a boom in engagement ring sales.

ARKANSAS, USA — Love is in the air according to local jewelers because there’s a boom in engagement ring sales.

"This is the wedding season,” said Carla Baggett, co-owner of Bakers Jewelry.

"We have just seen more and more guys coming in wanting an engagement ring and to propose."

Could it be stimulus money or tax returns? Maybe.

But the sudden boom comes on the tail end of the pandemic and Baggett said soon-to-be grooms say it’s simply just the right time.

She said they finally feel safe planning a wedding around the coronavirus.



"People have gotten their vaccines and things and everyone feels safe coming in here,” said Baggett.



That's what newly engaged soon-to-be bride Lexi Rackley said, too.



What could have been a scaled-back wedding, Rackley said instead she’s planning a full force dream wedding.

"We are just excited,” said Rackley. “You know, the mask mandate is starting to be lifted, a lot of his family and my family are fully vaccinated already with hopes of more people. Our venue, they are starting to allow more people."



Baggett said between the now popular lab-grown diamonds and natural ones, there's plenty in Arkansas.

"We have couples coming from all over the state,” said Baggett.

Because of the boom in business, Bakers said they are giving back to the community.

They are celebrating their 40th anniversary on May 1st by filling 10 of 100 cupcakes with diamonds.