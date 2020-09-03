Judge increases bond for baby Evelyn Boswell's mother to $150,000

Authorities said the mother could be a flight risk and asked a judge to raise her bond after investigators found remains believed to be of a missing toddler.

A judge increased the bond of baby Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, from $25,000 to $150,000 in court Monday morning.

Megan Boswell appeared in court for a hearing in Blountville. She was charged with false reporting last month.

Authorities said the remains believed to be 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell were found on a family member's property in Sullivan County on Friday evening. The remains have been sent for an autopsy and have not been positively identified yet.

In court, an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation testified about Friday's findings, saying the child's remains appear to be consistent with the description of Evelyn -- noting clothing matching the description of what Evelyn had been wearing. Diapers and toys were also found with the body.

Boswell's attorney pointed out she has no record to justify raising her bond. However, district attorney Barry Staubus indicated concern she might be a flight risk.

During the investigation, the TBI said they discovered three other states associated with this case: Texas, Virginia, North Carolina. They said Boswell went to Texas in October, 2019, and also has traveled to Gatlinburg and Knoxville.

When Boswell's attorney cross-examined the agent, the agent said they couldn't say if she had been out of state since the investigation began and that Boswell had no prior criminal history.

The judge said the because of the out-of-state ties, particularly Texas, he was concerned about Boswell being a flight risk. He also noted the while the nature of the current charge is providing false statements, the charge is connected to what they ultimately believe to be the death of a child -- so the possibility of conviction on that charge is high.