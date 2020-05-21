June 12-14 is Free Fishing Weekend in Arkansas!

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Hutchinson declared June 12-14 Free Fishing Weekend, which means anyone can fish in Arkansas without a license (or trout permit) from noon Friday, June 12 to midnight on Sunday, June 14!
Free Fishing Weekend is an annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved and declared by the governor.
This is the second time this year there's been no strings attached to fishing in the state, with the last opportunity a couple of months ago when schools were first closed due to the coronavirus.
“At $10.50 a year, Arkansas’s fishing license is one of the nation’s least expensive; it’s less than three cents per day,” said Ben Batten, chief of the AGFC’s Fisheries Division. “But even that fee is waived for this weekend to help get people outside for a fishing trip.”
Batten said June is an excellent time to fish, and this year has shaped up to be a good one with many people enjoying a return to the water.
While the AGFC will be unable to host young anglers at its five hatcheries this year for the traditional Saturday derbies on Free Fishing Weekend, the agency's Fisheries Division has found a way to make up for that: stocking many of the state's lakes with additional fish so families can have a great outing.
The following list of ponds will receive extra stockings before June 12:
Southeast Arkansas
- Crossett — Crossett City Park
- Eudora — Eudora City Lake
- Forest City — Forest City Sports Complex Pond
- Hazen — Mammoth Pond at Wattensaw
- Lake Village — Lake Village Community Lake
- Marianna — Ranger Pond
- McGhee — McGhee City Lake
- Star City — Cane Creek State Park
- Warren — Bradley County Lake
Southwest Arkansas
- Arkadelphia — Youth Sports Complex Pond
- Camden — Camden Fairview High School Pond
- Columbus — Grandview Prairie Education Pond
- Jesseville — Jesseville Work Center Pond
- Mena — Rich Mountain Community College Pond
- Mt. Ida — Womble-Mt. Ida Work Center
- Nashville — Nashville City Park Lake
- Sheridan — Sheridan Community Center Pond
Northwest Arkansas
- Berryville — George Pond
- Booneville — Booneville City Lake (Veteran’s Park)
- Centerton — Centerton Pond
- Gentry — Flint Creek Nature Pond
- Harrison — Harrison Lake
- Jasper — Bradley Park
- Lowell — Ward Nail Park
- Siloam Springs — Sager Creek Park
- Van Buren — Lake Lou Emma
- Waldron — Sodie Davidson Park Pond
- West Fork — Devil’s Den Park
Northeast Arkansas
- Batesville — Rowe Lake
- Blytheville — Walker Park
- Burdette — Burdette Lake
- Caraway — Caraway City Lake
- Cave City — Cave City Park Pond
- Judsonia — Judsonia City Park Pond
- Melbourne — Melbourne City Park
- Mt. Home — Amons Lake
- Mt. Home — McCabe Park
- Mt. View — Stinger Lake
- Newport — Newport Lake
- Piggott — Heritage Park
- Pocahontas — Old Davidsonville State Park
- Salem — Salem City Park
- Walnut Ridge — Walnut Ridge City Park
Central Arkansas
- Beebe — Cypress Bayou
- Bryant — Bishop Park Pond
- Dardanelle — Merritt Park Pond
- Greenbrier — Lake Bennett at Wooly Hollow
- Guy — Guy City Lake
- Hot Springs — Diamondhead Park
- Ward — Ward City Lake
Officials say to remember to continue to keep a social distance, especially on the shorelines, from other anglers and other folks who will be out on what should be a terrific weekend